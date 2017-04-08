Menu 0
Slope - Magical Universal Tablet Stand with Micro-suction Pads

$39.99

Simple and beautiful, Slope is a universal tablet stand with micro suction and a unique patented design. Available in two sizes, Slope for 9.4 inch to 10.5 inch Tablets and Slope Mini for 8 inch Tablets.

Also available on:

Slope is a unique universal table stand with a patented design. Its design allows it to work with virtually any tablet that has a flat metal back. It has the same brushed and anodized finish as a Macbook and blends in perfectly with the Apple ecosystem.
Slope employs a unique suction technology. Its two pads are comprised of a special type of nano-foam with thousands of microscopic air pockets across its surface that act like tiny suction cups. Pressing an object with a flat surface against the nano-foam forces air out of the pockets creating a vacuum and strong grip.
The pads can be cleaned with water if and when they lose grip. They can also be replaced for $9.99. 

Note: the box in our videos is for retail purposes. We use a much more eco friendly packaging on our eCommerce platforms. 

 

Tech Specs: Slope Mini / Slope

  • Material: Anodized and brushed aluminum
  • High Grade Japanese Micro Suction Rubber
  • Height: 5.8inch (14.7cm) / 7.5inch (19cm)
  • Width: 3.5inch (9cm) / 4.2inch (10.6cm)
  • Length: 3.6inch (9.1cm) / 4.3inch (11cm)
  • Weight: 0.34lb (155gr) / 0.55lb (252gr)

Crowdfunding Details:

  • Platform: Kickstarter
  • Number of Backers: 1118
  • Backed Amount: $89,000
  • Date: Jan 2013

