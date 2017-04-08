Slope - Magical Universal Tablet Stand with Micro-suction Pads

Slope is a unique universal table stand with a patented design. Its design allows it to work with virtually any tablet that has a flat metal back. It has the same brushed and anodized finish as a Macbook and blends in perfectly with the Apple ecosystem.
Slope employs a unique suction technology. Its two pads are comprised of a special type of nano-foam with thousands of microscopic air pockets across its surface that act like tiny suction cups. Pressing an object with a flat surface against the nano-foam forces air out of the pockets creating a vacuum and strong grip.
The pads can be cleaned with water if and when they lose grip. They can also be replaced for $9.99.
Note: the box in our videos is for retail purposes. We use a much more eco friendly packaging on our eCommerce platforms.
